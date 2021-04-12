A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
White prof files racial-discrimination suit, says black colleagues paid far more

Says it's caused him 'permanent and irreparable harm'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 11, 2021 at 9:28pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A white professor is alleging racial discrimination after discovering that two of his black colleagues’ salaries significantly outmatch his own.

William Lavell, a professor at the New Jersey-based Camden County College, discovered a salary disparity between himself and two black colleagues, Lawrence Chatman and Melvin Roberts, after filing a public records act request, his lawsuit states.

Chatman and Roberts, both engineering professors, make at least $45,000 more than Lavell, despite both having fewer professional degrees than Lavell, the lawsuit alleges.

Read the full story ›

