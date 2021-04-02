A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Wild turkey crashes through 2nd-floor window of woman's home

Animal control officers were able to capture, release huge bird

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2021 at 11:56am
(UPI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said officers was dispatched to the home of a woman who discovered a wild turkey had crashed through a window into her home.

The DEC said an environmental conservation officer was dispatched to the home of a woman who heard a loud noise inside her Erie County residence and discovered a turkey had crashed through a second-floor window.

The woman was able to confine the turkey in an upstairs bathroom before the officer arrived. The officer summoned a second officer for assistance, and the two were able to pin the turkey down with a neighbor's fishing net and take it outside.

Read the full story ›

