Wild turkey crashes through 2nd-floor window of woman's home

The DEC said an environmental conservation officer was dispatched to the home of a woman who heard a loud noise inside her Erie County residence and discovered a turkey had crashed through a second-floor window.

The woman was able to confine the turkey in an upstairs bathroom before the officer arrived. The officer summoned a second officer for assistance, and the two were able to pin the turkey down with a neighbor's fishing net and take it outside.

