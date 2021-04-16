A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Wild viral video shows hero husband leap into action, save wife from angry 'bobcat' attack

Animal had rabies, which explains its aggressive behavior

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2021 at 11:58am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – A viral video shows the moment a hero husband seemingly comes to his wife’s rescue after she was allegedly attacked by a bobcat beside her car and the chaotic mayhem that came afterward as he battled the intruder.

Home security video showed a man who came out to his car to leave and cheerfully said “good morning” to a woman who was jogging down the street. He then remarked, “I need to wash my car,” while he put a drink on the hood of the car and moved to unlock the vehicle.

It looked like he had some kind of dessert that he was juggling while he opened the rear passenger door of the car. His wife appeared in the footage next, walking towards her vehicle with what looked like an animal carrier. She heard a loud yowl and she shouted, “Run! Run!” as the bobcat attacked her.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teachers Union head says kids can't go back to school because Jews have too much privilege
California weighs 'equitable math': Goal of obtaining correct answer is racist
Wild viral video shows hero husband leap into action, save wife from angry 'bobcat' attack
Frat house rallies to pay off mortgage for woman who cooked for them for 14 years
At least 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×