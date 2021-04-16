Wild viral video shows hero husband leap into action, save wife from angry 'bobcat' attack

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – A viral video shows the moment a hero husband seemingly comes to his wife’s rescue after she was allegedly attacked by a bobcat beside her car and the chaotic mayhem that came afterward as he battled the intruder.

Home security video showed a man who came out to his car to leave and cheerfully said “good morning” to a woman who was jogging down the street. He then remarked, “I need to wash my car,” while he put a drink on the hood of the car and moved to unlock the vehicle.

It looked like he had some kind of dessert that he was juggling while he opened the rear passenger door of the car. His wife appeared in the footage next, walking towards her vehicle with what looked like an animal carrier. She heard a loud yowl and she shouted, “Run! Run!” as the bobcat attacked her.

