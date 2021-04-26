How will Derek Chauvin's conviction improve black lives?

Many of the hyphenated-folks are celebrating as if they just won the lottery, because former Police Officer Derek Chauvin received what was a fait accompli.

Appearing as a guest on a West Coast talk show the day after the guilty verdict was rendered, I said: "Mr. Chauvin was always going to be found guilty." Mr. Chauvin's fate was sealed from the moment Floyd breathed the last breath of his shockingly wasted life. But, I digress.

Maybe one of these preening children of Belial would care to explain why they are celebrating Mr. Chauvin's conviction? What good does his conviction do them? Is Mr. Chauvin's conviction going to put food on their tables? Is his conviction going to rebuild the neighborhoods they burned to the ground, the stores that they looted or even put a table in the ashes of the slums they once called home so they can put food on it, assuming they had food?

Why are these people exhibiting such celebratory mania? Just what have they to be cheerful about? Is Mr. Chauvin's conviction going to put an end to the black-on-black crime they want us to believe doesn't exist, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding? Is his conviction going to stop the gang violence in neighborhoods that are still habitable? Will Mr. Chauvin's conviction end their living in squalor, wearing a stolen pair of Nikes and an athletic warmup suit as stylin' clothes? Is his conviction going to end millions of unborn black children being systematically exterminated by the demigod they've spiritually contracted with to provide the sacrifice of their unborn? Will his conviction decrease the out-of-wedlock birthrate? Will it persuade black women to practice a higher level of behavioral control, i.e., will they understand that being sperm repositories for crackhead dope dealers living in the projects on their mama's couch is a formula for failure?

Is Mr. Chauvin's conviction going to persuade these people to step into the 21st century and embrace modernity and opportunity? Is it going to silence the lies that fuel their hatred? Will his conviction give them jobs? Will it increase their graduation rate from college? From high school?

The answer to these few questions is an emphatic, "of course not!" Mr. Chauvin's conviction isn't going to change a thing for them. There will continue to be tens of thousands of George Floyds marauding, raping and pillaging the neighborhoods until the next one dies in a police confrontation. At which time encomiasts will opine what a valued asset he was in the community.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey acted as the accelerant that fueled the fires of the city's neighborhoods, when he rushed before the cameras and blamed "white police officers" literally moments after Floyd died.

In their rush to bestow sainthood upon Floyd, repugnant reprobates like Pelosi, Harris, Biden and Maxine Waters ignore what Floyd's life truly represented. Pernicious calumniators masquerading as fact-checkers can whitewash Floyd's background in an effort to portray him as a pillar of the community, but every honest person knows he was a pox on the community. Yet, Speaker Pelosi offered up prayers and praise to – not for, mind you – Floyd.

At the time of his death, Floyd's body was all dope. In what community in America are heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and morphine legal? These aren't recreational pharmaceuticals people use when they're just chillin' around the house breaking open 40s and watching "Low-Bron" James dribble.

These are death-inducing drugs, and the neighborhoods where they're purchased and manufactured are cesspools of uninterrupted generational violence.

Streets are being renamed after this person, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound pariah when he was alive. Schools are being renamed after him; statues and monuments are in the works. Practically every wall in the ghetto has Floyd's likeness on it.

But, what about the people he molested and assaulted? What about his contribution to moral decay and the villainous example he lived? What about the pregnant woman whose apartment he staked out and then led others in breaking into? Do these smiling people who are happy because Mr. Chauvin was convicted give a rat's tail how that woman feels today? What about her nightmares caused by having a loaded gun with hammer cocked, pushed into her pregnant belly and told unless she gave him her money he was going to shoot her baby? Has anyone asked her what she thinks? Are we to conclude that his other seven convictions should be ignored? What kind of responsible role model fathers a half-dozen children all from different women, not marrying any of them? Should we conclude he wasn't a reprobate father because the women could have killed the babies?

Floyd is just another example of godless commonality and evil his kind embody.

This is the forever story. These minions of Erebus celebrate the worthless lives of the most reprobate, worthless people in their neighborhoods the moment one of them dies at the hands of a police officer; but that doesn't stop the murder of their children or the prostitution of their daughters and mothers to support drug addiction, nor the acts of semi-literate sperm-dispensers who wear their pants hanging off their behinds.

Is this what these condemnable examples of impropriety are celebrating?

