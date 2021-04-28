'Woke' ideology is 'wrecking Christianity,' warns Christian rock star

Christians are being warned to watch out for their faith amidst the leftist influences of the "woke" ideology these days, else it be compromised.

It is singer John Cooper of Skillet whose comments have been reported by the Christian Post.

His statements came during at interview with Abby Johnson on her "Politely Rude" podcast.

TRENDING: 'Time for someone to step up': Arizona audit of 2020 election results continues

He said the moral relativism of the "woke ideology" has seeped into Christianity, and members of the faith must be "extremely vigilant."

He explained being shocked and discovering there are those who do not believe in absolute truth.

"I didn't even know that would be a possibility," he said in the report. "I studied postmodernism in college, but I never thought that anyone would actually build a society upon it because it's so untenable."

He continued, "But that is what we have now built society on. And what's really scary is how that philosophy has entered into Christianity. It doesn't even make any sense. You can't believe in God but not believe in absolute truth because one negates the other. Yet that is what's actually happening in Christianity."

He continued, "We need to be extremely vigilant about what the Bible says because if we are not, then we will begin to read the Bible with that same sort of relativism. And when you do that, you're not starting from a premise that the Word of God is absolute, that God's Word is supreme.

"What happens in relativism is you say, 'No, I am supreme. My feelings are supreme, my experience is the brain, I can find truth in my heart.' Then I look through that filter at the Word of God, and then I shape the Word of God to meet my needs. So we need to be extremely vigilant about this because it is wrecking Christianity."

The Grammy-nominated Cooper recently wrote "Awake & Alive To Truth (Finding Truth In The Chaos Of a Relativistic World," and cited Christian leaders who, in recently years, have abandoned their faith.

"I do think it's a pretty big warning to all of us to build your life on top of the Words of Jesus Christ. We need to continue to build our lives upon that, or we will get destroyed ... and I do think that that has happened to a lot of our pastors," he said.

A warning for all is that such failures can happen to anyone who is not vigilant and focused, he said.

For example, following Jesus because it "feels good" isn't adequate.

"What Jesus requires is actually Lordship, and with Lordship comes an understanding that I am not my own God. This isn't about what makes me emotionally feel good. This is about the Lordship of Christ, He is God, and I am not," he said.

Too many are adopting "another gospel," he said, and while they believe they are following Jesus Christ, they're not.

"They just like the idea of who they think Jesus is, but I don't think they actually know biblical Jesus," he said.

The Post reported a recent study from Barna found two-thirds of teens and young adults believe "many religions" can lead to eternal life, up from 58% just three years ago.

Further, nearly one-third agree what's "morally right" changes over time.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!