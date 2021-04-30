A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Yes, the chicken wing shortage is real in Upstate New York

Recent supply shortfall follows an increase in price

Published April 30, 2021
Published April 30, 2021 at 11:59am
(SYRACUSE.COM) – It’s the kind of news that could spread panic in the streets across Upstate New York: There is a chicken wing shortage.

“Yes it’s real,” said Pat Cregg, owner of Swallows Tavern on South Avenue in Syracuse. “People are starting to notice.”

The recent supply shortfall follows an increase in the price of wings that started last year and picked up speed a few months ago. Many reports locally and nationwide are that wholesale wing costs to bars and restaurants are up 40% to 50% since last year.

