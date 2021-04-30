A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Youth for Christ CEO 'hopeful' about today's young people despite sobering statistics

Generation craves hope found only in Jesus Christ

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:36pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Over the last few years, a slew of studies have emerged revealing discouraging realities about today’s young people: They’re leaving the Church in droves, moral relativism, most believe truth seems relative at best, and very few adhere to a biblical worldview.

Yet, it’s also a generation that's on a quest to uncover what's good, who can be trusted, and what, exactly, is love. In essence, it’s a generation craving the kind of hope found only in Jesus Christ.

That’s according to Jacob Bland, the new president and CEO of Youth for Christ, who, in an interview with The Christian Post, said that despite the challenges facing today’s young people, he looks toward the future with optimism.

WND News Services
