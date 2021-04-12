The zero-sum fraud of climate change

Joe Biden solved climate change on Sunday – or so we are to believe.

The settlement between two Korean battery makers is being claimed as a major victory for U.S. plans to build a strong supply chain for electric vehicles, boost clean-energy jobs and curb "climate change."

The settlement over a trade secrets dispute between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation will allow two plants in Georgia to move forward with plans to produce lithium ion batteries for Ford and Volkswagen.

What the agreement ignores is the production of electric cars and their rechargeable "batteries." It neglects the obvious reality – these "batteries" necessary to electric cars don't produce any electricity! They merely store a part of it. Energy will continue to be produced for electric cars – in the form of coal and oil, dangerous "fossil fuels," we're told.

This is the simple fraud of climate change. It's mere trickery, duplicity, deception, a hoax, a scam.

One thing the climate hucksters will never admit is the simple fact that batteries don't change a thing. They are only giving the illusion of solving a "problem." It merely prevents you from thinking rationally about what is a non-problem.

I call it a zero-sum fraud – like adding up a Democratic budget.

Want another example?

Solar panels.

How do they fight climate? They work by converting solar power into electricity. But the climate hucksters are ignoring the long-term consequences of solar panels.

They only have a limited shelf life, as complex pieces of technology eventually become big bulky sheets of electronic waste with no solution in sight. That's right! Recovering the most valuable materials from one, including silver and silicon, hasn't been figured out yet.

It's simply another solution that doesn't yet exist.

We better start thinking about it – because the solar e-waste glut is coming soon. When? In 2050, the International Renewable Energy Agency projects, up to 78 million metric tons of solar panels will have reached the end of their life.

Solar panels are composed of photovoltaic cells that convert sunlight to electricity. When these panels enter landfills, valuable resources go to waste. And because solar panels contain toxic materials like lead that can leach out as they break down, landfilling them produces all kinds of environmental hazards.

Once again, we think we're creating an environmental utopia when in fact we're just postponing the inevitable.

But we shouldn't be too worried about this, really. Once again, Joe Biden has a solution – even though he won't admit we need one. He's preparing an executive order that would require companies to disclose risks they face from climate change.

That's foresight!

They will also require all public companies to report their emissions and climate challenges.

Don't expect Biden or his special climate envoy, John Kerry, to get under the hood and explain the details of the order or the timing. They're not detail guys. Just be sure this will cost more than expected – which is well over $12 trillion.

Do you see why climate change is a utopian fraud?

It's a shell game, too.

It always must be presented to the public in the most dire, apocalyptic scenarios – even though there is not one iota of fact in any of them.

But they are sure to continue in direct relationship to the closeness of America's return to energy independence – something that makes Biden and Kerry have nightmares.

