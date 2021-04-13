How Zuckerberg's money 'expanded' Dem votes in Detroit

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave $7.4 million to Detroit so officials there could dramatically expand the vote of the Democratic-heavy population in the 2020 election, reported Just the News.

The Center for Tech and Civil Life, which is now the focus of investigations in several states, gave the money to the city out of some $350 million it obtained from Zuckerberg to run operations during the 2020 vote.

Just the News said it obtained, through an open-records process, confirmation of Detroit's plan to "dramatically expand strategic voter education and outreach" in the city.

The city received grants in 2020 for $200,000, $3,512,000 and $3,724,450, according to the records released under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act.

"The reach of Zuckerburg's money has created a backlash in some GOP states like Georgia and Arizona, where lawmakers have moved since November to ban private money from being donated to election administrators," the report said.

Phill Kline, director of the Thomas More Society's election-integrity Amistad Project, said that records obtained in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan "show the Zuckerberg monies were used to buy off government officials dictating the manner in which the election was conducted and using government to target Democrat strongholds to turn out the vote for Mr. Biden."

"Such action is wrong, unlawful and dramatically undermined the integrity of the 2020 election," he said. "We must not let a shadow government run our elections to the benefit of favored candidates and political parties."

CTCL and state agencies that received the money said it was used for election operations.

Just the News reported CTCL's grant money to Detroit "was shrouded in secrecy, with city officials declining initial requests to identify how and where it was spent, prompting Just the News to file the FOIA request.

"The records obtained late last week show the city received three tranches of money."

The first $200,000 went for "planning." $3.5 million was for "safe election" operations. And for $3.7 million, the report said, 8,000 poll workers got a pay hike to $26 an hour.

