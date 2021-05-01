A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1st Amendment law prof wants 'lying' made an impeachable offense

Says Trump showed why telling untruths should be impeachable

Published May 11, 2021
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A law professor at George Washington University recently laid out her arguments for why lying by the president should be an impeachable offense.

President Donald Trump “has highlighted for us why lies in the public arena are so dangerous and also why the president’s lies are so much more dangerous and significant” Catherine Ross said at the event hosted by the University of Pennsylvania.

Trump’s lies are more dangerous “because of what they can do to society, democracy, and health,” Ross said at the Andrea Mitchell Center for the Study of Democracy virtual event. She recently wrote a book, “A Right to Lie?” that explored the topic of impeaching presidents for lying.

