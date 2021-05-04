It's been 4 months – where's my stimulus check?

I got a letter from Joe Biden the other day – direct from the White House.

In it, he bragged about his American Rescue Plan that "deliver immediate economic relief to hundreds of millions of Americans, including you."

It's the second letter I got from him – but still no check after four months in office.

Does Joe Biden consider "immediate" relief the kind that takes four months or more?

"A key part of the American Rescue Plan is direct payments of $1,400 per person for most households." he wrote. "With the $600 payment from December, this brings the total relief payment up $2,000."

TRENDING: Preacher fired and reported as TERRORIST for sermon on religious rights

But wait a minute! Joe Biden wasn't president in December. Donald Trump was. The one and only payment I got from the government was a $600 check that came in December – from Donald Trump. He's taking credit for Trump's expeditious work – just as he did for the vaccine!

And Joe hasn't sent me a dime!

On top of that, he says: "This fulfills a promise I made to you, and will help get millions of Americans through this crisis." A promise! Is that what he considers it?

Joe Biden continues this charade, saying: "When I took office, I promised the American people that help was on the way. This bill was passed to provide emergency relief to millions of Americans. I want to be sure you received all the benefits that you are entitled to."

I never expected to receive anything from this fraudulent administration. But here he is bragging about sending a check, or checks, that were not forthcoming.

Am I the only one who got two notices about these checks? Is it necessary to receive two notices about checks he promised over the past four months but welshed on? It's bad enough to be sending money to foreign countries, including China, and illegal aliens and doing nothing but TAKING from the American people.

"This has been a long, hard time for our nation," Joe Biden says. "But I believe brighter days are ahead."

That much may be true. The Biden administration has been a long, hard time for our nation – already. He cheated. He stole. He swindled the American people. Now he promises better days. That must be the time when he takes a shellacking in the next election. And, boy, I can't wait for that.

I remember how quickly I received the stimulus check from Donald Trump. It was just another example of a promise mad and kept. It was fast. It wasn't mailed with a lot of promises. It didn't come before several announcements. It just showed up in my bank account.

Biden obviously used a different system, a badly broken one.

Am I the only one who is still waiting for a check? I'd like to know. Please tell me. With all the money Joe Biden is borrowing, you'd think at least everyone would get a check, or, as Joe Biden would say, "we'd get our fair share."

Out of curiosity, I called the phone number on the letter. More propaganda and a wait that exceeded 30 minutes.

Joe Biden has been in power for four months. It's been an embarrassment – one blunder after another, one faux pas after another.

But do you know what's around the corner? Election Day 2022, Tuesday, Nov. 8. That's right. Judgment Day is coming!

Oh baby, I can hardly wait. Not for a check – for retribution, for payback, the American way, for justice!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!