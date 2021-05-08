Ayatollah Khamenei calls Israel 'not a country, but a terrorist base'

(ZEROHEDGE) – In a fiery Friday sermon on the occasion of "Quds Day" — an Iranian Islamic holiday that commemorates the expected "liberation of Jerusalem" and which falls every year on the last Friday of Ramadan — Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel a "not a country, but a terrorist base".

The Islamic Republic's top cleric and leader also asserted that Israel's "downfall" is "imminent" and that it remains every Iranian and Muslim's duty to fight it. "Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations," Khamenei said in the live televised remarks.

"Fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty," he added. For over the past week the rhetoric coming from Iran's top leaders has grown more noticeably threatening and bellicose towards Tel Aviv and Washington (or rather even more than usual), including the release of at least two state media clips depicting the imagined destruction of the Capitol Building in Washington and the Dimona nuclear reactor in southern Israel.

Read the full story ›