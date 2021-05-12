Jonathan Turley: 'Astonishing' that media ignoring new Hunter Biden revelations

A recent DailyMail.com story emphasized "flirty messages" from Hunter Biden's Chinese-American secretary that were discovered on the laptop of the president's son.

And it certainly appears that the 29-year-old woman may be a "honey pot" of the kind planted by the Chinese Communist Party to draw in Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

But legal scholar Jonathan Turley, who weighs in regularly on the daily news on his website, said that of greater interest to him is the mention in the newly reported messages of mass transfers of money to Hunter Biden and his uncle, Jim Biden.

In addition, Turley spotlighted the role of Patrick Ho, secretary general of Chinese oil giant CEFC, who was later indicted and has been connected with Chinese intelligence.

A former Hunter Biden business partner in the CEFC deal, Tony Bobulinski, has claimed he met twice with Joe Biden to discuss the firm, which has ties to the Communist Party, and "what I was doing with his family's name." Bobulinski said it was clear that the former vice president was in charge of the family business enterprise trading off his status.

Turley noted that the young Chinese assistant supplied to Hunter, JiaQi Bao, made revealing statements about the fluid expense accounts and level of support given Hunter by the Chinese.

Chinese intelligence may have planted the woman to create a sexual relationship that could be used to influence Hunter and ultimately his father, Turley said, much like the scandal involving Rep. Eric Swalwell’s intimate relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

It's not clear that Biden had an intimate relationship with Bao, but

her messages discuss Chinese accounts that appeared to have cash available to Biden to use at his discretion.

One section of a message to Hunter Biden, titled "Keep As Much Money As You Can," urges him to drain cash accounts, including from a joint corporate vehicle with CEFC called Hudson West.

Turley acknowledges there is no recorded reponse from Hunter Biden to the messages, but they provide insight into the accounts and how Biden could pull expenses from the company.

Why would a communist Chinese firm give millions to Hunter?

Hunter Biden has insisted that the federal investigation of his business dealings is focused only on taxes and he will be cleared.

"That may be true," Turley wrote. "However, we know that these transactions were flagged by federal authorities including claims over possible money laundering."

He said that "as an attorney, I would be very concerned if my client was transferring such large amounts of money from these accounts."

"There is a legitimate question of why a company closely connected to the Chinese government and possible Chinese intelligence would be giving millions to Hunter and his uncle," Turley wrote.

The laptop shows that Hunter transferred about $1.4 million of funds from his company Owasco to his uncle’s consulting firm between 2017 and 2018.

Hunter and Joe Biden’s brother Jim partnered with CEFC in 2017, but the enterprise collapsed the following year when Ho was arrested and later convicted of bribery.

"The continued lack of interest in those connections by most of the media is astonishing and part of a continued blackout of virtually any scandals and possible crimes connected to Hunter," Turley observed.

He said he feels the same way about the continued investigation of Rudy Giuliani’s efforts in the Ukraine.

"There is a legitimate media interest in whether laws were broken or whether Trump associates lied about these efforts," he said. "My problem is that the media has overwhelming and continuing interest in one (Giuliani) and little interest in the other (Biden). Both raise serious questions that should be fully investigated and disclosed for the public."

'Deeply proud of his son'

Hunter Biden announced the Justice Department investigation of his "tax affairs" on Dec. 9, 2020, in a statement issued by the Biden-Harris transition team.

His father said through an aide at the time: "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

The previous evening, WND reported two Republican-led Senate committees concluded that members of Joe Biden's family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had "deep connections" to the Communist Party.

Joe Biden has argued that there were 50 former national security officials, including five former heads of the CIA, who declared in a statement that the claims about Hunter Biden's business dealings had the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign. However, the officials admitted they had no evidence to back their assertion and acknowledged that the messages -- including those indicating Joe Biden not only knew about his son's lucrative deals but also profited from them -- were genuine.

The Media Research Center produced a video montage of establishment media insisting in 2019 there was no evidence Hunter Biden did anything illegal. Then, in October, when they were confronted with new evidence, they declared in unison it was Russian disinformation.

See the MRC video:

The media will do anything to cover up and make excuses for the Biden Family. 2019: There is absolutely no evidence that Hunter Biden did anything illegal. 2020: The evidence that what Hunter Biden did was illegal is...Russian disinformation? pic.twitter.com/yqVf8gdBkQ — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) October 26, 2020

A post-election survey found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter. Had they known, according to the survey commissioned by the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

