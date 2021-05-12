A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Poll: Only 11% of unvaccinated will 'definitely' get a shot

Lack confidence in safety, concerned about side effects

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published May 12, 2021 at 7:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(U.S. Army photo)

Only 11% of American adults who have not received a COVID-19 shot say they definitely plan to be vaccinated, according to a new poll.

The survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 35% of Americans say they have not received a COVID-19 vaccine compared to 64% who said they have, the Hill reported.

Of the group that has not been vaccinated, 11% said they will "definitely" get inoculated compared to 27% who said they "probably" will.

A total of 61% of unvaccinated respondents said they would likely not get a vaccine.

TRENDING: Anti-Trump Liz Cheney ousted from Republican leadership post

The poll was conducted April 29-May 3.

The Hill pointed out that demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has declined as those eager to get vaccinated have already done so.

President Biden has set a goal of having  70% of the population receive at least one dose of a vaccine and 160 million fully inoculated by the Fourth of July.

To date, 46% of the population has had at least one dose and more than 34% has been fully inoculated.

Have you had or do you plan on getting a COVID vaccine?

The survey asked the "hesitant" to explain any concerns.

Among them, 76% lacked confidence in the safety of the vaccine. And 61% said they are worried about side effects.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Poll: Only 11% of unvaccinated will 'definitely' get a shot
Israel rejects Biden administration's calls for ceasefire
Inflation skyrockets at fastest rate in 12 years
Fauci-funded scientists headlined Wuhan 'gain of function' conference
Jonathan Turley: 'Astonishing' that media ignoring new Hunter Biden revelations
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×