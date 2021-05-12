Poll: Only 11% of unvaccinated will 'definitely' get a shot

Only 11% of American adults who have not received a COVID-19 shot say they definitely plan to be vaccinated, according to a new poll.

The survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 35% of Americans say they have not received a COVID-19 vaccine compared to 64% who said they have, the Hill reported.

Of the group that has not been vaccinated, 11% said they will "definitely" get inoculated compared to 27% who said they "probably" will.

A total of 61% of unvaccinated respondents said they would likely not get a vaccine.

The poll was conducted April 29-May 3.

The Hill pointed out that demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has declined as those eager to get vaccinated have already done so.

President Biden has set a goal of having 70% of the population receive at least one dose of a vaccine and 160 million fully inoculated by the Fourth of July.

To date, 46% of the population has had at least one dose and more than 34% has been fully inoculated.

The survey asked the "hesitant" to explain any concerns.

Among them, 76% lacked confidence in the safety of the vaccine. And 61% said they are worried about side effects.

