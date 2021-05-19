Black Lives Matter sides with Hamas terrorists

Expressing "solidarity" with "Palestinian liberation," the Black Lives Matter movement declared support for Hamas as the Iran-backed terrorist organization ruling Gaza continued firing rockets at Israel citizens.

"Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians," BLM said in a tweet Monday. "We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. (always have. And always will be). #freepalestine"

BLM, which was founded in 2013 by self-described "trained Marxists," sent an official delegation to the Palestinians in 2015, the New York Post reported. BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors at the time called Israel "an apartheid state."

Later the same year she told "The Laura Flanders Show" that black Americans feel a "deep solidarity" with the Palestinian people, who have an "eerily similar" experience.

The Boycott Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement, which seeks to eliminate Israel, praised BLM for its support.

"Thank you for your solidarity," the group said Monday on its official Twitter account. "From Ferguson to Palestine, our struggles against racism, white supremacy and for a just world are united!"

Townhall.com noted two BLM leaders have praised anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakahn, describing him as a mentor.

BLM's charter states that the U.S. "justifies and advances the global war on terror via its alliance with Israel and is complicit in the genocide taking place against the Palestinian people."

U.S. military aid to Israel, BLM alleges, "makes U.S. citizens complicit in the abuses committed by the Israeli government."

Critics on Twitter charged BLM was equating the conflict in Gaza with anti-police protests in the United States.

Human rights lawyer Brooke Goldstein pointed out Hamas' values.

"I hope you mean #FreePalestine from Hamas that executed gays, throw political opponents off the roof and uses children as shields."

"But no, you mean stand with the OPPRESSOR of innocent Palestinian Arabs because you don't give a sh*t about them but only use them for partisan gain," Goldstein wrote.

Singer Joy Villa said the tweet was "no surprise. Terrorists supporting terrorists."

Hamas counts 215 Palestinian deaths from the Israeli airstrikes responding to the more than 3,000 Iranian-financed rockets aimed at Israeli citizens.

However, the Israel Defense Forces say that figure includes 120 members of Hamas and 25 members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Also, some 20% of the Hamas rockets have failed, landing inside Gaza.

The Biden administrations is urging Israel to wind down its defensive operations after nine days of Hamas attacks. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "continue striking the terrorists ... for as long as it takes to restore calm" in Israel.

