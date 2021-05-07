7 dead in shooting spree in Colorado Springs

(FOX NEWS) -- Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado, are working to determine a motive after a gunman walked into a birthday party inside a mobile home early Sunday and opened fire, killing six people and then himself.

"My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and to be here for you with an unwavering support," Vince Niski, the chief of the Colorado Springs Police Department, said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The names of the gunman and the victims have not been officially released. The newspaper reported that the shooting broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday, and responding officers located six dead adults along with one who suffered serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

