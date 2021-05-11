A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Absolute stupidity': White House ripped for suggesting 'paying ransomware'

Cybersecurity chief: 'I think it is incredibly foolish'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2021 at 6:52pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- Cybersecurity experts condemned the White House after senior officials broke from the FBI's advice that companies should not pay ransomware demands, saying instead it was instead a decision for the private sector.

Specialists in computer security fear the lure of easy corporate money could trigger a fresh wave of attacks even as gas stations run dry in the wake of the Darkside attack on a major fuel pipeline.

James Knight, of Digital Warfare Corp, told DailyMail.com: 'I think it is incredibly foolish that they even suggested it.

Read the full story ›

