Americans fear border surge is spreading COVID-19

Those living in border states most attuned to the dangers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2021 at 1:23pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Americans, by a two-to-one margin, fear the surge of illegal immigrants breaching the country’s southern border is helping spread the coronavirus, according to a new poll taken for the National Sheriffs’ Association.

A majority also believe the rising numbers are causing more women to be abused during their journey, and spurring more deaths by drowning or exposure to the elements.

And those living in border states were the most attuned to the dangers, according to a survey of 1,300 adults, taken by TechnoMetrica for the sheriffs.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







