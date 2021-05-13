Amid new guidance for vaccinated Americans, many plan to keep masks, social distancing

(MORNING CONSULT) – As the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations picks up and the federal government pushes new guidance for vaccinated people, many Americans remain skeptical about how getting a shot will immediately affect their lives, new Morning Consult polling shows.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance Monday saying people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely gather in small groups indoors and without masks. But in the survey, conducted Feb. 26 to March 1, many adults indicated they’re likely to stick with pandemic-related precautions when seeing others — regardless of their vaccination status.

Half of all adults, for example, said getting a shot would make them feel more comfortable seeing other vaccinated people if they were still wearing masks and social distancing. Another 26 percent said getting a shot would make them more comfortable seeing other vaccinated people without those precautions.

