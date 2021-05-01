A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ammo, primer shortages continue into 2021

Only 4 domestic manufacturers remain in U.S.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2021 at 6:21pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Readers have been well informed about multiple shortages of ammunition and firearms in the last year due to a massive demand pull from frightened Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest in cities around the US, and the prospect of an anti-gun Biden administration. Now another shortage has materialized: the lack of bullet primers, which is the device responsible for initiating the propellant combustion that pushes the bullet out of the barrel.

Besides the ammo shortage of last year, reloading components, like primers, and reloading tools, have become scarce.

"Primers are tough for reloaders to find, too, as more and more of them are being used in making factory ammo," said gun website Wide Open Spaces.

Read the full story ›

