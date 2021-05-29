AOC loses support among socialists who accuse her of 'McCarthyite attacks' against them

(NATIONAL FILE) – New York Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made enemies with far-left socialists who accuse AOC of being a neoliberal stooge for the Joe Biden regime, illustrating divides on the left that may only deepen as the years go on. The so-called “Squad” of leftist lady lawmakers in Congress is revealing itself to be a politically cynical crew that seems perfectly comfortable shilling for the crooked Swamp establishment in Washington, D.C.

The World Socialist Website, published by the Trotskyite International Committee of the Fourth International, explains the rift between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the workers of the world. Ocasio-Cortez did an interview in March with the Democratic Socialists of America’s Democratic Left magazine that inflamed the Trotskyites. In her DSA interview, AOC responded to leftist criticism of Biden by saying, “Well, I think it’s a really privileged critique. We’re gonna have to focus on solidarity with one another, developing our senses for good faith critique and bad faith critique. Because bad faith critique can destroy everything that we have built so swiftly. And we know this because it has in the past, and it’s taken us so many decades to get to this point. We do not have the time or the luxury to entertain bad faith actors in our movement.” AOC said that she joined DSA because “We felt like there wasn’t this class essentialism, but that this really was a multiracial class struggle that didn’t de-prioritize human rights, frankly, I was really impressed” and said of DSA candidates, “They are people that you want to be around. And they are not cynical, and they do not engage in ‘more socialist than thou.’ They are just relentlessly positive.”

