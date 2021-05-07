A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithMATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH
AOC: Planned Parenthood 'saves lives'

Far-left Democrat's remarks cause backlash

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2021 at 1:39pm
(NEON NETTLE) – Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Planned Parenthood, which every year performs thousands of abortions, saves lives.

During a committee hearing on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez said: “I don’t want to hear a single person on this committee or outside of this committee talk about, what about, valuing life when they continue to uphold the death penalty when they continue to support policies that disproportionately incarcerate and lead to the deaths of black men and people throughout this country. ... And uphold an absolutely unjust medical system that exists for profit, that allows people to die because they can’t afford to live.

“In addition to that, if we want to talk about Planned Parenthood, let’s talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved and how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by Planned Parenthood."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







