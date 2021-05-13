A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bible reading soared in 2020

181 million Americans read Good Book

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 13, 2021 at 1:03pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Millions of Americans who typically don't read a Bible opened one in 2020 as the world was facing a historic pandemic, according to a new survey.

The American Bible Society/Barna poll of 3,354 Americans, released Tuesday and conducted in January, found a 7.1 percent increase in 2020 over 2019 in the percentage of Americans who opened the Bible at least once. The survey estimates that 181 million Americans opened a Bible in 2020 compared to 169 million who did so in 2019.

The American Bible Society and Barna said Bible reading was "up significantly" in 2020. The survey also revealed an increase in the percentage of Americans who regularly use the Bible.

Read the full story ›

