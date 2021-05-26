A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden ATF nominee confirms he'd ban AR-15s, America's most popular rifle

David Chipman claims the common firearm is 'particularly lethal'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 26, 2021 at 7:08pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

Ar-15 (Photo: Flickr/William Wootton)

It's because this gun, the common AR-15 rifle, is "particularly lethal," says Joe Biden's nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

That's why he'd like to ban it.

The Federalist reported on David Chipman's appearance on Wednesday before a Senate Judiciary Commjittee hearing.

TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis shoots down reporter's Trump question, gets standing ovation

"The AR-15 is one of if not the most popular rifle in America. It's not a machine gun, it's a rifle," explained Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. "Your public position is that you want to ban AR-15s, is that correct?"

Of course, Chipman said.

"The AR-15 is the gun I was issued at ATF's SWAT team, and it's a particularly lethal weapon and regulating it as other particularly lethal weapons, I have advocated for," he said.

He didn't explain what makes this firearm "particularly lethal," nor how it is more "particularly lethal" than another gun.

Chipman did explain that if he is confirmed, he would "enforce the laws on the books," which do not now include a ban on AR-15s.

But his agenda clearly has included such a move.

The Federalist report noted he earlier called for an "assault weapons" ban in 2019. And he previously worked for a group that plans for bans on "assault weapons" and some firearms magazines.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa suggested putting Chipman at the top of the ATF would be like "putting Antifa in charge of the Portland Police Department."

He said, "Day to day, ATF plays a significant role in the legal trade of firearms in this country. Many see putting a committed gun control proponent like Mr. Chipman in charge of ATF as like putting a tobacco executive in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, or Antifa in charge of the Portland Police Department."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Joe Biden DID meet with son Hunter's business interests
Biden ATF nominee confirms he'd ban AR-15s, America's most popular rifle
Pennsylvania county votes to have D.A. probe election-machine foul-up
Americans split on view of nation's economy, direction
Is 'criminal case' against Trump the Dems' 'prevent' strategy for 2024?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×