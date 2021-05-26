Biden ATF nominee confirms he'd ban AR-15s, America's most popular rifle

It's because this gun, the common AR-15 rifle, is "particularly lethal," says Joe Biden's nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

That's why he'd like to ban it.

The Federalist reported on David Chipman's appearance on Wednesday before a Senate Judiciary Commjittee hearing.

TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis shoots down reporter's Trump question, gets standing ovation

"The AR-15 is one of if not the most popular rifle in America. It's not a machine gun, it's a rifle," explained Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. "Your public position is that you want to ban AR-15s, is that correct?"

Of course, Chipman said.

"The AR-15 is the gun I was issued at ATF's SWAT team, and it's a particularly lethal weapon and regulating it as other particularly lethal weapons, I have advocated for," he said.

He didn't explain what makes this firearm "particularly lethal," nor how it is more "particularly lethal" than another gun.

WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz gets Joe Biden’s ATF Director nominee David Chipman to admit that he wants to BAN the AR-15, the most popular rifle in America. “With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban.” pic.twitter.com/6nDgalAkRj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 26, 2021

Chipman did explain that if he is confirmed, he would "enforce the laws on the books," which do not now include a ban on AR-15s.

But his agenda clearly has included such a move.

The Federalist report noted he earlier called for an "assault weapons" ban in 2019. And he previously worked for a group that plans for bans on "assault weapons" and some firearms magazines.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa suggested putting Chipman at the top of the ATF would be like "putting Antifa in charge of the Portland Police Department."

He said, "Day to day, ATF plays a significant role in the legal trade of firearms in this country. Many see putting a committed gun control proponent like Mr. Chipman in charge of ATF as like putting a tobacco executive in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, or Antifa in charge of the Portland Police Department."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!