A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden nominee praises pandemic’s ‘unexpected bright side’

Benefit from COVID-19 was 'marked improvement in our environment'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 6, 2021 at 8:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

There apparently was a good point to the COVID-19 pandemic that, over the last year, left millions dead and tens of millions out of work.

It is the benefits to the environment from having a "massive slowdown," according to Monica Medina.

She's President Biden's nominee to be assistant secretary of the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Science Affairs, and she's married to White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

"In the midst of the economic and health tragedy posed by the coronavirus pandemic, there is an unexpected bright side: the marked improvement in our environment as a result of the massive slowdown," she wrote, with Our Daily Planet founder Miro Korenha, in a commentary in the Washington Post.

TRENDING: North Korea reacts to Biden admin statement, predicts 'all-out showdown' on horizon

Fox News reported she said the nation should follow up on that benefit and restructure the economy around "green" jobs.

"With that comes a responsibility as well — to recover and rebuild in a way that helps deal with the challenge that will persist once the virus is under control," the commentary continued.

Fox reported, "Medina and her fellow author wrote that they were fearful that people would hurriedly get back to normal 'instead of appreciating what we had been missing in our consumption-driven, plastic- and fossil-fuel-addicted world.'"

They charged, "Now is also the time to make the pivot to sustainability. More stimulus funding will be needed to recover our economic vitality — to get businesses up and running again and to create jobs to replace the ones that are gone for good."

Is there a bright side to the pandemic?

And the ask, "Why shouldn’t these new jobs be green jobs, such as ones to restore coastlines, help build renewable energy infrastructure and grow our food more sustainably?"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Report: Democrats enlisting Biden's DOJ to suppress Arizona ballot audit
Biden nominee praises pandemic’s ‘unexpected bright side’
Oops, he did it again: Biden's statements look a lot like lies
Former city officials sentenced for taking cannabis company-linked bribe
Constitutional expert: Facebook's censorship strategy 'standardless'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×