FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Here's why Biden is most radical pro-abortion president ever

'First 100 days has been a horrendous assault on unborn human life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2021 at 2:14pm
(LIFENEWS) – As President Biden approaches his first 100 days in office, National Right to Life (NRLC) deplores his extreme commitment to abortion on demand.

“Joe Biden’s first one hundred days has been a horrendous assault on unborn human life,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life. “Joe Biden’s evolution into a virulent supporter of abortion on demand has been solidified by his record number of pro-abortion executive orders and reversal of pro-life policies.”

“Biden’s first 100 days in office leaves no doubt that his administration will do all it can to expand abortion on demand, reverse protective, pro-life legislation and policies, and take every opportunity to entrench pro-abortion policies,” Tobias said.

Read the full story ›

