Biden touts 1 million enrollments for health coverage during special Obamacare window

'Health care is a right, not a privilege'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 13, 2021 at 2:27pm
(FOX 6 NOW) – President Joe Biden said Tuesday that 1 million Americans had signed up for health insurance under "Obamacare" during a special enrollment period for those needing coverage during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden reopened the HealthCare.gov insurance markets in February for a special six-month sign-up opportunity.

"Health care is a right, not a privilege – and ensuring that every single American has access to the quality, affordable health care they need is a national imperative," he said in a statement.

Biden has promised to build on President Barack Obama's Affordable Health Care Act to push the U.S. toward coverage for all. He said the law known as "Obamacare" has been "a lifeline for millions of Americans" since it became law more than a decade ago.

