Biden's spending spree 7 times more expensive than Roosevelt's New Deal

(IJR) – To say that President Joe Biden’s spending has gotten out of hand would be an understatement.

With little more than 100 days of executive experience underneath his belt, Biden has proposed more spending than any president in America’s 244-year history.

To date, the president has pushed for a whopping $6 trillion to be used for various radical Democratic policy proposals, such as government electric vehicles and student loan forgiveness. His outrageous spending is even more concerning when it is compared to large budget plans of the past.

