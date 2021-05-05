'Break up Facebook?': GOP leader says changes coming after ban on Trump extended

President Trump on Wednesday, after a Facebook advisory board affirmed the company's suspension of his account following his Jan. 6 speech when he urged his followers to "peacefully" protest the 2020 election, said social-media companies "must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process."

He was suspended because social-media companies blamed him for the crowd that broke into the U.S. Capitol during and after his speech, sometimes through open doors, sometimes through windows they broke, and vandalized a few locations inside.

The advisory board said Wednesday that his ban was continued, although members said Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg ultimately must make the final decision.

Trump's accounts were censored by multiple online social media platforms all about the same time.

TRENDING: 'I will not be intimidated into hiding my faith': Christian official faces jail for believing God

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before," Trump said.

"The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process," Trump said.

Among multiple instances where Trump, and other conservatives, were censored during the campaign for the 2020 election, social media specifically shut down a story from the New York Post, and a poll showed that suppression of information could have changed the outcome of the election.

The results showed that more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Should Congress break up Facebook? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (38 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned bv the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

The survey found that 13% voters of the voters who said they were unaware of the scandals would not have voted for Biden had they been made aware.

That amounted to 4.6% of Biden’s total votes.

BREAKING: Proof the media stole the election. An MRC study finds that 4.6% of Joe Biden voters would NOT have voted for him had they known about the Biden family's corrupt business dealings. https://t.co/X8NCCHVKui — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 9, 2020

The media and Big Tech STOLE the election by covering up the Biden family corruption scandal! Now we know this information could have changed the election outcome. We must hold them accountable! https://t.co/j5F3jKm7mL — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) November 9, 2020

"It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election. The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark," said MRC President Brent Bozell. "During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's foreign dealings, the media and the big tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up. Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of the New York Post’s reports, and the liberal media omitted it from their coverage or dismissed it as Russian disinformation."

He said the media and Silicon Valley "were fully aware of this, so they actively tried to prevent it from reaching the American public." The reporting on that scandal so far has proved accurate, and Hunter Biden himself since admitted he's under federal investigation over his taxes.

Further, investigations continue into allegations of election misbehavior in several states, including Arizona where a full audit of 2.1 million ballots is under way. Supporters of the action say the result there – a Joe Biden victory – won't be changed, but people should be aware of exactly what went on.

It's not even disputed that in multiple states where Biden's victory was sometimes by only a few thousand ballots, state officials arbitrarily changed state laws to accommodate mailed or absentee ballots without authorization from their state legislatures.

It is the U.S. Constitution that assigns those decisions to state lawmakers, not elected or appointed officials.

The MRC analysis of the survey by McLaughlin & Associates concluded the 4.6% shift in votes would have put Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Trump victory column.

On Wednesday, after Facebook's announcement, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy noted Facebook now is more interested in being "a Democrat Super Pac" than "a platform for free speech."

The best part here is that Facebook designed the Oversight Board to relieve responsibility on them to determine compliance with their own standards. So the Oversight Board promptly threw the ball back into Facebook's court. pic.twitter.com/hHSHdTGSqb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 5, 2021

Facebook is more interested in acting like a Democrat Super PAC than a platform for free speech and open debate. If they can ban President Trump, all conservative voices could be next. A House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 5, 2021

Big tech thinks it can control everything.⁰⁰Companies that censor Americans while giving brutal dictators a pass should not have free rein over your personal data to use for their benefit.⁰⁰I introduced the DATA Act to hold big tech accountable: https://t.co/aS2i0NWre4 https://t.co/hkS14eIZ3k — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 5, 2021

Facebook and Twitter ban a former U.S. President, yet, some of the world’s worst dictators, terrorists, and bad actors still have a platform. This is a gross double standard and it’s why most Americans don't trust big tech. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 5, 2021

And several noted the double standard, through which third-world dictators maintain access to the social media platforms but Trump as president, and now as former president, is rejected.

"It is a sad day for America. It’s a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you, a number of members of Congress are now looking at: Do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don't have a monopoly? And I can tell you that it is two different standards, one for Donald Trump and one for a number of other people that are on their sites," Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows told "America's Newsroom."

Corey Lewandowksi, a longtime Trump adviser, said, "Facebook and Twitter and others have clearly established two different sets of rules. One if you’re a conservative or a Republican or have a different ideology than them and one if you’re a liberal."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., accused Facebook's chief of setting himself up as "the arbiter of free speech.

McCarthy said then the GOP next is in the majority in the House, members "will rein in big tech power over our speech."

"Big tech thinks it can control everything. Companies that censor Americans while giving brutal dictators a pass should not have free rein over your personal data to use for their benefit. I introduced the DATA Act to hold big tech accountable," promised Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Just one day earlier, Trump announced the rollout of "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump."

It included a multitude of his comments that have been cited recently in news reports, and revealed no evidence of the politically correct atmosphere that Facebook, and another online giant, Twitter, have imposed.

For example, Trump rejoiced in the "new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney."

"She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen," he noted.

And there was, "So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!"

The site allows visitors to share his posts with Twitter and Facebook.

On his site, Trump expressed a variety of sentiments that those social media companies find discriminatory, including, "We are committed to defending innocent life and to upholding the Judeo-Christian values of our founding."

And, "We believe in the promise of the Declaration of Independence, that we are all made EQUAL by our Creator, and that must all be TREATED equal under the law."

And "We know that our rights do not come from government, they come from God, and no earthly force can ever take those rights away. That includes the right to religious liberty and the right to Keep and Bear Arms."

And, "We know that the rule of law is the ultimate safeguard of our freedoms, and we affirm that the Constitution means exactly what it says AS WRITTEN."

And, "We believe in FREE SPEECH and Fair Elections. We must ensure fair, honest, transparent, and secure elections going forward – where every LEGAL VOTE counts."

Several states already have launched efforts to adopt state laws halting the censorship on social media platforms based on their viewpoint.

Zuckerberg also donated hundreds of millions of dollars to election officials in states with the requirement that leftist and Democrat activists be given roles in running those processes. Several lawsuits have been filed over that election influence operation.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!