Cafe charges customers $5 if they wear a mask to order

A California cafe is charging customers $5 if they wear a face mask when they place their order.

"It's about time that the proponents of these ineffective government measures start paying for the collateral damage they have collectively caused," Fiddleheads owner, Chris Castleman said, according to NBC.

"The government shut everything down," he said. "Everyone wearing a mask is complicit."

The sign in the window of his business in the Los Angeles County city of Covina makes it clear to all who enter that Castleman is playing by his own rules.

"$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK," the sign reads, a touch of defiance given that California still requires even vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors in public, according to Fox News. "An additional $5 fee will be added if you are caught bragging about your vaccine. Proceeds will be donated to local charities assisting domestic abuse victims."

The sign has cost him some business.

"Some people are really upset by it. You can see outside they were about to come in and they see the sign and they turn away," he said.

Money collected from the fines will go to "charities that have been overwhelmed by collateral damage of the government lockdowns," he said.

Currently, the money from the fines is going to Project Sanctuary, which supports victims of domestic abuse. Another organization will take its place in a two-weeks, Castleman said.

"I’ve been asked this entire time to put on a mask and that that's not a large request, all I'm asking is a $5 donation to charity and I don’t think that's too much," he said.

Last June, Castleman closed after the state said it would fine him $10,000 because employees were not wearing masks.

This year, he said, he has mostly been mailed notices.

"I don't believe in mask-wearing," Castleman said, according to NBC News. "Our customer base has been strongly aligned with our beliefs, but I think some are really angry at our cafe."

"It's their choice," he continued. "They can choose what business they support. They can go to any other business in my county, state."

According to Fox News, one sign posted since last summer reads, "People might not be wearing masks. Please respect their freedom to breathe. People may be within 6ft of one another. Please respect their freedom to socialize."

"People might not be vaccinated. Please respect their freedom to live naturally," it adds. "People may not share your opinions or feelings. Please respect their freedom to think independently."

At one time, a sign posted there also read, "THROW YOUR MASK IN THE TRASH BIN AND RECEIVE 50% OFF YOUR ORDER."

