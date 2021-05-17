CDC admits: More than 220 people have died with COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated

Newly released figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate more than 1,100 people in the U.S. have been hospitalized with COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and more than 220 have died.

As of May 10, the exact numbers are 1,136 hospitalizations and 223 deaths among fully vaccinated people.

The CDC noted: "The number of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections reported to CDC likely are an undercount of all SARS-CoV-2 infections among fully vaccinated persons. National surveillance relies on passive and voluntary reporting, and data might not be complete or representative. These surveillance data are a snapshot and help identify patterns and look for signals among vaccine breakthrough cases."

TRENDING: McCarthy: Biden's CDC changed mask rules because 'gas went to $7' and they needed to change the news

The term "breakthrough cases" refers to cases, hospitalizations, or deaths among people who've had at least two weeks since getting their final inoculation.

The health agency says of the 223 people who died after being fully vaccinated, 42 were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19, while 342 of the hospitalizations were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.

The Epoch Times reported Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said on CNN Sunday: "Many, many hospitals are screening people for COVID when they come in, so not all of those 223 cases who had COVID actually died of COVID. They may have had mild disease, but died, for example, of a heart attack."

Are the COVID vaccines doing more harm than good? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 79% (15 Votes) 21% (4 Votes)

The CDC maintains the vaccines for coronavirus are effective, adding, "To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections."

Last week, the CDC announced drastic changes to its guidelines for wearing masks during the pandemic, indicating people who've been fully vaccinated can go maskless in many indoor locations.

On ABC's "This Week," Walensky said: "We now have science that has really just evolved even in the last two weeks that demonstrates that these vaccines are safe, they are effective, they are working in the population, just as they did in the clinical trials, that they are working against our variants that we have here circulating in the United States, and that, if you were to develop an infection even if you got vaccinated, that you can't transmit that infection to other people."

Meanwhile, she said officials were trying to deduce the mystery causing a coronavirus outbreak among players for the New York Yankees, most of whom had been vaccinated.

"I would consider that, when you look at the details that I'm aware of, seven of those eight were completely asymptomatic. The eighth was a mild case. They were detected on routine testing that generally doesn't happen in many other populations. This is the vaccine working," she said.

"This means that you didn't get infected – or you didn't get a severe infection. You didn't require hospitalization. You didn't require death [sic], and most likely those people were not transmitting to other people."

A ninth Yankee has reportedly tested positive.

"We're just doing the best we can with it," manager Aaron Boone said, the Epoch Times reported. "Fortunately, he's another one that feels good. So we'll just continue to try and be vigilant and handle it as best we can."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!