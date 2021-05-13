CDC to say fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear face masks indoors or outdoors in most settings

(CNBC) – Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask or stay six feet away from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will say in updated public health guidance to be released Thursday, two people briefed on the matter told NBC News.

There are a handful of instances where people will still need to wear masks — in a health-care setting, at a business that requires them or on an airplane — even if they’ve had their final vaccine dose two or more weeks ago, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to tell reporters at a press briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

The announcement from the CDC comes just ahead of the Memorial Day and Fourth of July parade season. President Joe Biden has said he hopes to see enough Americans vaccinated by Independence Day to safely hold outdoor gatherings.

Read the full story ›