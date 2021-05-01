A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cell lines used for COVID vaccines came from abortions, not miscarriages

No competent biologist would try to establish living cell line from dead tissue

Published May 1, 2021 at 2:58pm
(STREAM.ORG) – In an article published last year, MIT-trained scientist Fr. Nicanor Austriaco passed along speculation that the HEK-293 cell line may have been developed using tissue from a miscarriage. This cell line is in the news because it has played a role in the development and/or testing of the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use for COVID-19.

The point of Fr. Austriaco’s conjecture was to reduce worry that this cell line started with an abortion. But worry we should.

This conjecture seems to have become a full-fledged rumor. In recent months, many Catholics and other Christians have cited that rumor when defending these vaccines. But the rumor, to put it bluntly, is nonsense.

