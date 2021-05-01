Cell lines used for COVID vaccines came from abortions, not miscarriages

(STREAM.ORG) – In an article published last year, MIT-trained scientist Fr. Nicanor Austriaco passed along speculation that the HEK-293 cell line may have been developed using tissue from a miscarriage. This cell line is in the news because it has played a role in the development and/or testing of the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use for COVID-19.

The point of Fr. Austriaco’s conjecture was to reduce worry that this cell line started with an abortion. But worry we should.

This conjecture seems to have become a full-fledged rumor. In recent months, many Catholics and other Christians have cited that rumor when defending these vaccines. But the rumor, to put it bluntly, is nonsense.

