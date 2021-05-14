A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chicago cat fleeing fire survives 5-story jump, walks off

Missed hitting wall, bounced once on grass

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2021 at 12:44pm
(ABC NEWS) – A Chicago cat may now have eight lives after jumping out of a fifth-floor window Thursday afternoon to escape an apartment fire.

Chicago Fire Department personnel were taking a video of the exterior of the building as firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when a black cat appeared through billowing smoke at a broken window. The fire-fleeing feline briefly tested the side of the building with its front paws, and then jumped.

Onlookers gasped as the cat fell. But it missed a wall as it hurtled downward and instead landed on all four paws atop grass, where it bounced once and immediately ran away.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
