China creates countryside 'no-pig zones' to limit African swine fever

(ZEROHEDGE) – The African Swine Fever (ASF) decimated China's hog population in 2018 and has since been brought under control as the country rebuilds its hog herd. China released a novel plan to reshape the entire hog industry to mitigate future spreading, according to Bloomberg.

The Chinese agriculture ministry recently announced that the country would split into five regions from May. Pigs in each region will not be transported into other areas to mitigate the potential threat of ASF spreading.

Senior analyst Lin Guofa at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group said approximately 20% of the country's pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported across the country each year and increase the chances of spreading diseases. The main transportation route for farmers is from the northeast to the south to meet the large demand for fresh meat in metropolises.

Read the full story ›