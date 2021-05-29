A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
INTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
China warns Australia's military is 'weak, insignificant'

Says Down Under nation will be '1st hit' in any war with Western Alliance

WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021
(ZEROHEDGE) – Following now completed joint war games held by the US, Japan, France and Australia in the East China Sea off the southwest coast of Japan earlier this month, China has lashed out particularly at its large regional neighbor Australia, calling its military "weak" and "insignificant" at a moment the two are locked in a severe trade and diplomatic tit-for-tat dispute.

Beijing voiced specific threats and warnings via its state-run English language mouthpiece Global Times, which recently wrote, "Australia's military is too weak to be a worthy opponent of China, and if it dares to interfere in a military conflict for example in the Taiwan Straits, its forces will be among the first to be hit."

"Australia must not think it can hide from China if it provokes," the report continued with its threats. "Australia is within range of China's conventional warhead-equipped DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile."

WND News Services
