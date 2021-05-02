Church treasurer steals nearly $200,000 from church to go gambling

(KROC) -- ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- A Rochester woman has been charged with stealing a large amount of money from her church.

Twelve felony theft counts have been filed in Olmsted County Court against 62-year-old Patricia Radich.

The criminal complaint says Radich is a CPA and served as the volunteer treasurer for the church for 12 years. The church began a major fundraiser in 2015 for remodeling projects and had planned to pay off all the loans by the end of 2020. Instead, the church learned Radich had been stealing some of the money.

