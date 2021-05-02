A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church treasurer steals nearly $200,000 from church to go gambling

Several days where woman withdrew between $7,000 and $8,000 at casino

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2021 at 6:51pm
(KROC) -- ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- A Rochester woman has been charged with stealing a large amount of money from her church.

Twelve felony theft counts have been filed in Olmsted County Court against 62-year-old Patricia Radich.

The criminal complaint says Radich is a CPA and served as the volunteer treasurer for the church for 12 years. The church began a major fundraiser in 2015 for remodeling projects and had planned to pay off all the loans by the end of 2020. Instead, the church learned Radich had been stealing some of the money.

