Education Politics U.S.
Coach 'wants everyone treated with respect except players who oppose Black Lives Matter'

Pro-BLM coach allegedly 'berated' athlete

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2021 at 10:02pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A student at Virginia Tech filed a lawsuit against her coach after he retaliated after she wouldn’t kneel during the national anthem.

Charles “Chugger” Adair (right), the soccer coach, wanted players to support Black Lives Matter and George Floyd before a game in September 2020. He even changed the names on the jerseys to list the names of alleged victims of racial injustice.

It came while the Atlantic Coast Conference mandated diversity training for student athletes and staff. The unity statement called for “dignity and respect” for all people — but the lawsuit alleged that Coach Adair did not extend his respect for BLM to players who opposed it.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







