University: Charles Darwin a 'racist' since evolution 'justifies white male superiority'

'Used his theory of sexual selection to justify why women were clearly inferior'

Published May 9, 2021 at 2:56pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- According to a University of Sheffield teaching and research handbook, theory of evolution mastermind Charles Darwin “held racist views” because his science was used to “justify white male superiority.”

The Telegraph reports Darwin is one of 11 scientists in the so-called “decolonization” guide (titled “Applying a Decolonial Framework to Teaching and Research in Ecology and Evolution”) whose views allegedly “influenced the type of research they carried out and how they interpreted their data.”

Darwin believed his “renowned theory of natural selection justified the view that the white race was superior to others, and used his theory of sexual selection to justify why women were clearly inferior to men,” according to the Sheffield guide.

University: Charles Darwin a 'racist' since evolution 'justifies white male superiority'
