College professors caught on hot mic gloating about teaching Marxism to students

(THE BLAZE) – Two professors at Roosevelt University in Illinois, who also serve on the school board for a local high school, were caught on a hot mic recently gloating about how they promote Marxist ideology to their college students.

The leftist educators, Gina Harris and Ralph Martire, were joining a February school board meeting for Oak Park and River Forest High School via Zoom when they began candidly discussing their "social justice" and Marxist advocacy, West Cook News reported.

"I mean, it's all social justice, all day, every day. I get to talk about the things I love all the time. All day [at my day classes], all night of my night classes," Harris said gleefully about her time teaching at the university. "I'm really living the life over here."

