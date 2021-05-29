A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.PAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Concert tickets are $18 if you're vaccinated, $1,000 if you're not

Promoter said no one has bought any $1,000 tickets so far

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 5:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – A concert promoter in Florida is selling $18 discounted tickets to an upcoming show for those who have been vaccinated and charging $999.99 per ticket for those who have not, ABC News reports.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions in Tampa Bay is organizing the concert which is set to take place on June 26 at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg. It will feature performances from three punk rock banks: Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin, according to the report.

Posters for the punk event feature an image of “Nightmare on Elm Street” killer Freddy Krueger with needles for fingers and the Leadfoot Promotions booking page advises attendees to bring their “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” showing they have had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before 6/12/2021.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







COVID-19 lab leak denials were 'willful efforts to deceive'
Decision on Medicaid expansion looming for North Carolina
International Energy Agency promoting roadmap to 'net-zero emissions'
Concert tickets are $18 if you're vaccinated, $1,000 if you're not
AOC loses support among socialists who accuse her of 'McCarthyite attacks' against them
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×