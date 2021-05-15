A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Court lifts ban that had restricted street preacher's sermons

Had been told to stay 1,000 feet away from unidentified critic

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 15, 2021 at 2:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A judge in Seattle has canceled a restraining order that had been imposed against a street preacher who was targeted by an unidentified critic.

Officials Pacific Justice Institute say they represented Matthew Meinecke in the case in King County district court, where a judge, reviewing the evidence, confirmed he found no evidence to support the allegations that had been made against Meinecker in an "anti-harassment" order.

"The freedoms afforded citizens under the First Amendment and the Washington Constitution have been upheld, and justice prevailed," said Tracy Tribbett, a PJI lawyer in Seattle, explained.

"In the fight against censorship, these victories at the civil level between private individuals are an important safeguard against the cancel culture that has infiltrated traditional public forums. PJI is committed to ensuring that voices are heard and freedoms are ensured."

TRENDING: Israel unleashes hell with punishing airstrikes against Hamas positions

Meinecke is an evangelist who travels across the country and preaches on public sidewalks in various cities.

He was targeted in Seattle with an order forbidding him from returning to the public forums where he regularly spoke around downtown Seattle.

PJI explained it was the "manager of a T-shirt shop in downtown Seattle" who complained, and eventually obtained an order against Meinecke, demanding he remain 1,000 feet away. The shop owner had claimed that Meinecke's speech "made the manager 'exhausted' and 'residually angry,'" the PJI reported.

Tribbett explained to the court that the restraining order violated precedent and that the court must examine free speech rights under not only the U.S. Constitution but also the Washington Constitution which affords even stronger free speech protections.

Is Seattle targeting street preachers?

"This censorship is one of the most shocking examples of how First Amendment rights are robbed from individuals peacefully spreading the Gospel. PJI is honored to defend and achieve victories in court for evangelists who preach freely even on the darkest of corners," said PJI chief Brad Dacus.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Vaccine mandate comes with liabilities for employers
DeMint warns America's decline linked to 'death of truth'
Court lifts ban that had restricted street preacher's sermons
Commanding officer dictates 'religious beliefs' to military chaplain
Watch angry moms read 'crap' to school board
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×