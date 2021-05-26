Crump, did you tell the prez how you framed George Zimmerman?

Attorney Benjamin Crump and members of George Floyd's family met on Tuesday with President Joe Biden, ostensibly to talk about what Crump calls the "George Floyd Justice and Policin' Act."

"The president was very personal," Crump told reporters afterward, "because he got to know this family over the years." Crump did not say how many years ago Biden first met the Floyds, but he can be forgiven for this miscue in that he usually makes even less sense than Biden.

If, however, Crump bragged to the president about how he cleverly framed George Zimmerman in the 2012 Florida death of Trayvon Martin, he did not share that tidbit with the press.

Had Crump tried to explain, reporters would have held their hands over their ears. As I can vouch from personal experience, mainstream "journalists" simply do not want to know how Crump flagrantly corrupted the most racially charged trial since O.J. Simpson's.

In the way of background, I attended the Zimmerman trial in July 2013 and wrote a book about the case, "If I Had A Son: Race, Guns, and the Railroading of George Zimmerman."

In his impressive 2019 documentary and book of the same name, "The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud That Divided America," Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert proved beyond any doubt what I and others had long suspected.

The prosecution's key witness, Rachel Jeantel, was an impostor. To confirm his suspicions, Gilbert went and found the real "phone witness," Brittany Diamond Eugene, a then 16-year-old Haitian-American hottie. Based on Gilbert's dogged research, George Zimmerman and his attorneys filed suit against Crump and others, including Trayvon's parents.

Specifically, Zimmerman accused Crump et al. of "conspiring to switch and/or cover up the identity of Defendant Eugene who was the real phone witness to the events prior to Trayvon Martin's death, by substituting an impostor and fake witness, Defendant Jeantel."

Crump was also accused of assisting "Defendant Jeantel in committing perjury in sworn testimony to cause the arrest, prosecution, and sentencing to life in prison of George Zimmerman."

Without the perjured testimony there would have been no arrest. Without an arrest, there would have been no settlement with the homeowners' association of the community in which the shooting took place.

To launch his multi-million dollar career, all Crump needed was that arrest. Three weeks after the shooting, he talked to Eugene who had been on the phone with Martin in the minutes leading up to his death.

According to the suit, "In that recorded call, Defendant Eugene repeated almost word for word Defendant Crump's false narrative that Trayvon was just trying to get home with candy for his little brother when attacked by Zimmerman based on skin color."

A day later, Crump played this phone interview at a nationally televised press conference, claiming, "We have all the evidence now," and, "Arrest George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin!"

Three days after that, President Barack Obama helped launch the modern era of racial extortion, famously declaring, "If I had son, he'd look like Trayvon."

To ensure the arrest of Zimmerman, however, Crump needed Eugene to repeat his concocted narrative to state prosecutors under oath.

Eugene was not prepared to commit perjury. On April 2, 2012, when the state attorneys arrived in Miami, they were met by the mentally challenged Rachel Jeantel, Eugene's half-sister.

According to the suit, "Defendant Jeantel appeared and claimed that she was 'Diamond Eugene.' Defendant Eugene could in no way be mistaken for Defendant Jeantel, who was 2 years older, 5 inches taller, and about 120 pounds heavier than Defendant Eugene."

The Zimmerman lawsuit, which is working its way through the Florida courts, contains much more detail, most of it damning, all of it irrefutable.

Having no vested interest in the success of Gilbert's film, I persuaded Gilbert that I could make a more objective case to the media, especially in Florida, than he could. So I tried.

I should have recorded the conversations. They would have dashed any hope anyone might have that the mainstream media can be reformed. The fear I encountered, often covered by hostility, was palpable.

I wish I could say the higher-level conservative media filled the void, but I cannot. From what I can tell, they are just as frightened as Big Media, maybe more so.

So the story of the greatest judicial fraud of the last half-century remains unknown to the vast majority of the American people. And if the president knows, as Crump might say, he ain't tellin'.

Tweeted Gilbert, "Ben Crump was at the White House after taking in $135 million and leaving a body count across America, all because in 2012 he got away with substituting fake witness Rachel Jeantel (right) for Trayvon Martin's real girlfriend Diamond Eugene."

In this case, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Ben Crump was at the White House after taking in $ 135 million and leaving a body count across America, all because in 2012 he got away with substituting fake witness Rachel Jeantel (right) for Trayvon Martin's real girlfriend Diamond Eugene (left): https://t.co/CnAUEmEZ99 pic.twitter.com/WRpeHDdtwF — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) May 26, 2021

