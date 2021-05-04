D.C. mayor chickens out, reinstates mask mandate less than a day after easing it

Less than 24 hours after easing coronavirus mask restrictions for vaccinated people, Muriel Bowser -- the Democratic mayor of Washington, D.C. -- reinstated mask mandates for them.

Keep in mind that the Biden administration, the Democratic Party and their media puppets have browbeaten Americans to get vaccinated, insisting this is the only way to resume "normal life" again.

Now that 104 million Americans have been vaccinated, authoritarian officials still won't allow people to return to some semblance of normalcy.

Under the revised guidance Bowser issued Saturday, customers will still be required to wear masks inside stores -- even if they're fully vaccinated, WTTG-TV reported.

Moreover, shop owners will be allowed to require customers to show their vaccine cards before permitting entry.

The new guideline was a reversal of an order from Friday in which Bowser said that fully vaccinated people may “gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six (6) feet apart.”

The revised order also said vaccinated individuals who travel within the United States won't be required to self-quarantine upon returning to Washington. Bowser said they can walk around outside without a mask unless they're attending a crowded event.

These latest imperious restrictions underscore just how absurd the coronavirus hysteria has become, thanks to the left's opportunistic weaponization of a virus that's not dangerous for the vast majority of people.

Imagine thinking you live in a free country when you need permission from your municipal overlords before being allowed to walk outside or visit your mom without a mask.

Numerous scientific studies have concluded that you don’t have to wear a mask outside because the risk of outdoor viral transmission is negligible.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration and their media lapdogs are still nagging Americans to submit to nonsensical restrictions by wearing masks even when fully vaccinated.

Of course, virtue-signaling liberals often talk the talk without walking the walk.

This is the oppressive, state-controlled bell jar the United States has devolved into, thanks to the Democrats' antiscientific fearmongering.

Last week, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, urged public health officials to stop stoking panic because it's causing long-term psychological, economic and physical damage to the public.

“The standard of public health practice isn’t to induce fear," he explained. "It’s to produce calm and then help people make reasonable decisions.”

Bhattacharya warned that countless Americans will be grappling with the tragic consequences of the destructive, fear-driven policymaking for at least a decade.

Fortunately, many Republican lawmakers are fighting back against the pseudoscientific hysteria by easing some restrictions so people can feel a sense of normalcy again.

Bhattacharya praised Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, for his science-based, common-sense approach to combatting the coronavirus.

DeSantis said his only regret about his management of the crisis was indiscriminately following the advice of flip-flopping White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who issued overly broad, one-size-fits-all guidelines that unnecessarily restricted people's freedoms.

