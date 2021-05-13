Democrats set sights on arresting, charging, extraditing President Trump

President Trump's pro-America, pro-business and pro-religious rights agenda when he was in the Oval Office offended many Democrats and other leftists.

They tried, while he was in office, to find a way to destroy him, including bringing charges against him. They investigated taxes, his campaign – remember the debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory? – and capped their war against him with not one, but two, impeach-and-remove campaigns.

Numerous Democrats admitted that those costly and time-consumer efforts were launched mainly because they feared what he could do if he eventually returned to the White House, for which he technically is eligible.

But they all failed.

Now that he's out of office, is seems, their affliction, known by the Trump Derangement Syndrome moniker during his term, is getting worse.

Big League Politics is reporting that "government officials" who are close to President Biden and his family "are plotting ways to charge Donald Trump with crimes before he can run for the presidency again in 2024."

And Politico confirmed West Palm Beach authorities are making plans for when, or if, he is charged for "whatever crime that left-wing prosecutors concoct from whole cloth," Big League Politics said.

The report explained, "Big League Politics has reported on how Democrats have been fantasizing for years about arresting their political opposition using any justification."

Will Democrats succeed in arresting, charging, and extraditing President Trump?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for example, once openly channeled the idea of arresting all of President Trump's administration.

"Well, let me just say that we, do have a jail down in the basement of the Capitol," she claimed at the time. "But if we were arresting all of the people in the administration we would have overcrowded jail situation, and I’m not for that."

Commented the report, "The rule of law is dead, and Democrats have killed it. American patriots will have tough decisions in the years to come with regards to what needs to be done to defend freedom in these dire times."

There is a complication with any plan to arrest the former president at his West Palm Beach residence or other property, as Florida state law allows the governor, Ron DeSantis, the authority to review any extradition demand – and possibly not comply.

Big League Politics said Democrats are trying to find a way around that.

Joe Abruzzo, clerk of the federal court there, has deep ties to the Biden family.

But he confirmed the law allows the interpretation that the governor could potentially not comply with extradition, and he promised "the law" will be followed.

The Hill documented that reports suggest an indictment could be coming from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.

Politico said it is possible if there is an indictment, DeSantis could intervene to prevent action against Trump.

At the Gateway Pundit came the explanation that the possibility of Democrats launching a move to arrest Trump could prove to have "thorny extradition issues."

Vance earlier investigated Trump's insurance and banking relationships. Now he's apparently reviewing business loans Trump has had over the years.

