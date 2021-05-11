Deputy White House director said ICE 'doesn't have to exist,' told protesters to 'shut-it-down'

(FOX NEWS) -- The Biden White House's new deputy director for political strategy and outreach encouraged people to "look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down" and said ICE "doesn't have to exist" in 2018 tweets.

"If you’re looking for a way to help - look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down," Natalie Montelongo wrote on Twitter on June 21, 2018, in response to a story about anti-ICE protests in Portland.

"This administration's actions are not motivated by public safety concerns - they’re terrorizing immigrant communities. #ICE didn't exist 15 years ago, it doesn't have to exist now," Montelongo wrote on Twitter on May 10, 2018.

Read the full story ›