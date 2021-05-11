A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldINVASION USA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Deputy White House director said ICE 'doesn't have to exist,' told protesters to 'shut-it-down'

Natalie Montelongo previously worked in Obama administration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2021 at 9:52pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The Biden White House's new deputy director for political strategy and outreach encouraged people to "look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down" and said ICE "doesn't have to exist" in 2018 tweets.

"If you’re looking for a way to help - look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down," Natalie Montelongo wrote on Twitter on June 21, 2018, in response to a story about anti-ICE protests in Portland.

"This administration's actions are not motivated by public safety concerns - they’re terrorizing immigrant communities. #ICE didn't exist 15 years ago, it doesn't have to exist now," Montelongo wrote on Twitter on May 10, 2018.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Deputy White House director said ICE 'doesn't have to exist,' told protesters to 'shut-it-down'
Public university plans to require masks through end of 2022
Christian university student leaders refuse to approve conservative club
Biden's new definition of sex is 'total nightmare'
Stocks fall to start week as tech stocks drag down market, Nasdaq loses 2.5%
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×