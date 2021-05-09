A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Devastating': College gals suspended, lose tuition for not wearing masks outside and off-campus

'It's heartbreaking'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2021 at 3:23pm
(WBZ) -- ANDOVER, Massachusetts – Andover parents Kristin and Scott are speaking out on behalf of their daughter. She along with two of her friends are freshmen at UMass Amherst. A picture posted on social media of the three friends not wearing masks outside was handed over to the university and that has landed them in serious trouble.

“There was a photo sent to the administration of these girls outside off campus on a Saturday. This is why they lost a whole semester of their schooling,” Kristin said.

Teresa and RJ’s daughter was also suspended. “She was valedictorian and class president of her high school. She did everything right,” RJ said.

Read the full story ›

