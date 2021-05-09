'Devastating': College gals suspended, lose tuition for not wearing masks outside and off-campus

(WBZ) -- ANDOVER, Massachusetts – Andover parents Kristin and Scott are speaking out on behalf of their daughter. She along with two of her friends are freshmen at UMass Amherst. A picture posted on social media of the three friends not wearing masks outside was handed over to the university and that has landed them in serious trouble.

“There was a photo sent to the administration of these girls outside off campus on a Saturday. This is why they lost a whole semester of their schooling,” Kristin said.

Teresa and RJ’s daughter was also suspended. “She was valedictorian and class president of her high school. She did everything right,” RJ said.

