DHS sends out a domestic terror alert after Trump announces rallies

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Right after an announcement is made about Donald Trump holding two rallies in June and one around July 4th for his candidates, the DHS comes out with a domestic terrorist alert. They admit there is no specific threat, but they decided to stir fear and suspicion anyway.

Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin in January, warning of the potential for violence from “people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden’s election.” They suggested a repeat of something similar to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Now, DHS has issued another warning on Friday, just one day after the CDC eased restrictions and said fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks.

Read the full story ›