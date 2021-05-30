A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Donna Brazile out at Fox News after two years as a political contributor

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published May 30, 2021 at 3:03pm
Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile has parted ways with Fox News.

Brazile, who joined Fox as a contributor in 2019, is now with ABC News, according to Mediaite.

“My contract expired in March and they extended it for a few more years,” Brazile said.

“Ultimately, I decided to return back to ABC. Great experience for me," she said.

Brazile said she had left Fox News of her own accord, according to The New York Times.

“Fox never censored my views in any way, Everyone treated me courteously as a colleague,” Brazile wrote in an email, according to The Times.

Does Donna Brazile have any credibility as a political analyst?

Brazlie's email said one part of her work is done, thanks to the change of leadership in the White House, according to The Times.

“I believe it’s important for all media to expose their audiences to both progressive and conservative viewpoints," she wrote. "With the election and President Biden’s first 100 days behind us, I’ve accomplished what I wanted at Fox News."Brazile but made her ABC debut as a contributor on the May 23 edition of "This Week."

Brazile had been a commentator at CNN, but ran afoul of the network in 2016 after it was learned that she shared debate questions with the campaign of then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to The Hill.

Brazile is only one in recent transition at Fox.

Juan Williams, who has been a host on "The Five" recently announced he would be leaving the program and transitioning to a senior political analyst.

“Conservatives have a long-held suspicion of the mainstream media being in the tank for Democrats and for the left,” said Ryan Williams, a Republican strategist, according to The Times.

“Fox News for many years was viewed as the only outlet that wasn’t shilling for the other side. Liberals may doubt the power of Fox News, but it still draws a considerable audience for a reason," he said.

Fox is not the only network undergoing changes.

CNN recently dropped commentator and former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

