Dow plunges 680 in worst drop since January as hot inflation reading spooks investors

'There are people who think the Fed is not just behind the curve, they're maybe missing the point'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2021 at 4:16pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks declined sharply on Wednesday with major indexes suffering some of their worst sell-offs of the year, as hotter-than-expected inflation data triggered massive selling especially in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 681.50 points, or 2%, to 33,587.66, posting its worst day since January. The blue-chip benchmark tumbled 700 points to its session low in the final minutes of trading. The S&P 500 lost 2.1% to 4,063.04 for its biggest drop since February, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.7% to 13,031.68, bringing its weekly decline to more than 5%.

The selling intensified after the S&P 500 fell below Tuesday’s low, a level traders were watching closely because of the intraday rebound one day ago. Once the S&P fell below that low about an hour into the trading day, the benchmark dropped even further.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







